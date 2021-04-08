STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Authorities: 8 hurt, 1 missing after explosion at Ohio plant

The cause of the explosion wasn't immediately known.

Published: 08th April 2021 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion

For representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Associated Press

COLUMBUS: An explosion and fire early Thursday at an Ohio manufacturing plant left eight people injured and one person missing, authorities said.

The explosion happened about 12:05 a.m. at the Yenkin-Majestic Paint facility in Columbus, triggering a fire, Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin told reporters.

Some of the injured were able to get out of the plant while others were rescued before being taken to the hospital, authorities said. Two initially listed in critical condition were upgraded to stable, Martin said.

Crews early Thursday searched the site and worked to extinguish the fire. Some nearby businesses were evacuated.

The cause of the explosion wasn't immediately known.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ohio manufacturing plant explosion
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp