In talks with Indian authorities for second consignment of COVID-19 vaccines: Iran

The Iranian embassy said Iran has already reflected its needs of COVID-19 vaccines to the Indian government as well as pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech that produces Covaxin.

Published: 09th April 2021 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 08:17 PM

A health official shows Covaxin dose.

A health official shows Covaxin dose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Iran on Friday said it is in talks with the Indian authorities for expediting the supply of a second consignment of coronavirus vaccines for which it has already made the payment.



"In reply to media queries on purchase of #vaccines from #India, #Iran has reflected its needs to the Government and the #BharatBiotech.

Happily, we have received the first consignment of 125000 doses," the embassy said in a tweet.

"Given the cordial relations with #India and understanding the rise of new wave of #coronavirus in both countries, we are doing the necessary talks with Indian authorities to kindly expedite sending rest of the consignment which has already been paid for," it said.

India has scaled down the export of coronavirus vaccines following a surge in the demand for those within the country in view of a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said India has not imposed any export ban on COVID-19 vaccines and that their supplies abroad would continue while also taking care of the country's domestic requirements.

