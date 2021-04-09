STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Japan imposes new coronavirus measures in Tokyo ahead of Olympics

Tokyo's governor will be allowed to mandate shorter opening hours for bars and restaurants, along with punishments for violators.

Published: 09th April 2021 03:54 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announces that Tokyo, Kyoto and Okinawa will be applied for pre-emergency status under a new prevention law. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Japan announced Friday that it will raise the coronavirus alert level in Tokyo to allow tougher measures to curb the rapid spread of a more contagious variant ahead of the Summer Olympics.

Japan's national vaccination drive has lagged and most people in the capital still have not been inoculated as infections have surged.

The raised status announced by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will allow Tokyo's governor to mandate shorter opening hours for bars and restaurants, along with punishments for violators and compensation for those who comply.

The measures are to begin Monday and continue through May 11.

Many of Tokyo's cases have been linked to nightlife and dining, though they have recently spread to offices, elderly care facilities and schools, experts say.

Suga also raised the alert level for Kyoto in western Japan and the southern island prefecture of Okinawa, where cases have surged in recent weeks.

The new status there is to continue through May 5, the end of Japan's Golden Week holidays, to discourage traveling.

The steps come less than three weeks after a non-binding state of emergency was lifted for Tokyo and underscore the difficulty of balancing anti-virus measures and the economy.

