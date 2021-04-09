STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KPK government in Pakistan releases Rs 3.48 crore for reconstruction of Hindu shrine damaged by mob

The attack on a century-old temple and the adjoining 'samadhi' had drawn strong condemnation prompting the Supreme Court to order its reconstruction.

temple bell

Image for representation

By PTI

PESHAWAR: Pakistan's Khyber Pakthunkhwa Provincial Government has released over Rs 3.48 crore for the reconstruction of a revered Hindu shrine damaged by a mob led by some local clerics and members of radical Islamist party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam in December last year.

The provincial government will give Rs 3,48,29,000 to Auqaf Department for the reconstruction of the Samadhi of Shri Paramhans Ji Maharaj destroyed on December 30 last year in Terri village of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak district.

The attack on a century-old temple and the adjoining 'samadhi' had drawn strong condemnation from human rights activists and the minority Hindu community leaders, prompting the Supreme Court to order its reconstruction.

The court directed the provincial government to ensure early completion of the temple.

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government managed the funds for the same from the Stunt Prevention and Rehabilitation integrated Nutrition gain scheme of the Planning and Development Department.

The P&D department in a letter to the Finance Department informed that the construction of the shrine would be completed without making the scheme part of the annual development programme of the province.

Last month, the Hindu community in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa decided to pardon the mob that vandalised and burned down a century-old temple in the province after local clerics and members of the minority community held a meeting to resolve the dispute.

As per the dialogue, informally called 'jigra', the accused have tendered an apology over the attack and a similar incident in 1997.

The Muslim clerics have assured full protection to the Hindus and their rights as per the country's Constitution.

Following the incident, India had lodged a strong protest with Pakistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs had conveyed its serious concerns to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi over the repeated instances of similar incidents and atrocities against the members of the minority community.

India had also called out the Pakistan government at the United Nations, saying the country's enforcement agencies stood as "mute spectators" when a historic Hindu temple was attacked.

The Samadhi of Shri Paramhans Ji Maharaj is considered sacred by the Hindu community.

It was built where he died in 1919 in Teri village of Karak.

Comments

