21 Chinese coal miners trapped by underground flood
The mine in Hutubi County in the Xinjiang region flooded at about 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, the Xinhua News Agency said. It said eight people were rescued.
Published: 11th April 2021 09:57 AM | Last Updated: 11th April 2021 10:00 AM
BEIJING: Rescuers on Sunday were trying to reach 21 coal miners who were trapped by an underground flood in China's northwest, a state news agency reported.
China's coal mines are among the world's deadliest, regularly suffering explosions and gas leaks despite repeated safety crackdowns.