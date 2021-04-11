STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

France advises vaccine mixing for some, amid clotting fears

France has recommended that younger people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine for their first dose should get booster shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead.

Published: 11th April 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By Associated Press

PARIS: French health officials said Friday that people under 55 who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should get other vaccines for their second shot because of an extremely rare risk of a blood clotting disorder.

Germany is expected to recommend a similar booster dose strategy for people under age 60. The World Health Organization says it's too early to know whether to recommend such vaccine mixing, however, and the European Medicines Agency hasn't advised putting any age restrictions on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

French authorities said the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company's vaccine remains central to its vaccination plan strategy, and they urged older populations to keep taking it as France's hospitals battle another surge in COVID-19 patients.

“It’s an effective vaccine,” Dominique Le Guludec, president of France’s High Authority for Health, told reporters. “If we want to win the battle against the virus, we must use all weapons at our disposition.”

Several European countries decided in recent weeks to limit their use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to older people because of strengthening evidence the vaccine may be linked to rare blood clots in younger populations.

Since March 19, France has only offered the vaccine to people over 55. More than half a million French people under that age — including Health Minister Olivier Veran — received a first dose before then.

France’s High Authority for Health said Friday that it is maintaining the age limit for now and recommending that younger people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine for their first dose should get booster shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead.

“It’s a precautionary measure,” Veran said Friday on RTL radio.

The health authority also called for more research on the effects of vaccine mixing.

Germany on March 30 recommended restricting the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 60, in most cases. The country’s independent vaccine expert panel last week recommended giving a second shot of the BioNTech or Moderna vaccines to people under 60 who had received a first shot of AstraZeneca's product.

Health ministers from Germany’s 16 states are expected to sign off on the recommendation next week.

Dr. Margaret Harris, a WHO spokeswoman, said Friday that an advisory group on immunization made recommendations about the AstraZeneca vaccine in February, but didn’t have enough information at the time to determine whether it could be used in conjunction with other vaccines.

“There is not adequate data to be able to say whether this is something that could be done,” Harris told a U.N. press briefing in Geneva.

France, which has reported one of the world’s highest virus death tolls, has closed schools and nonessential businesses for a month and imposed nationwide travel restrictions to stem the spread of new virus variants.

It's also trying to speed up vaccinations. President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged Friday that the United States “won the bet” on coronavirus vaccines by investing massively and moving fast with experimental treatments.

Macron visited a French factory that started bottling and packaging Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines this week, and urged his compatriots to join a “national war effort” to administer and make vaccines. He promised that France would produce 250 million vaccine doses this year for domestic and global use.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AstraZeneca vaccine vaccine mixing
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp