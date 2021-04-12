STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China Development Bank to extend USD 500 million loan to Sri Lanka

Critics say the Chinese-funded infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka are not financially viable and that Colombo will face difficulties in repaying the loans.

Published: 12th April 2021 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

China and Sri Lanka flags

For representational purposes (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Monday inked an agreement with the state-run China Development Bank for a loan of USD 500 million, less than a month after it signed a currency swap deal worth USD 1.5 billion with Beijing, to ensure fiscal stability in the country amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic.

"China is a loyal friend, and reflecting the depth of our friendship, has been generously extending its helping hand to Sri Lanka when difficult challenges confronted us," according to a statement released by the Sri Lankan embassy in Beijing.

"This USD 500 million loan was a part of the USD 1 billion loan (signed before), out of which USD 500 million was released last year," it said.

The loan will infuse much-needed foreign currency to the Lankan economy in order to face the COVID-19 challenges, it said.

Experts pointed out that the loan is being extended as Sri Lanka's foreign exchange reserves dropped to USD 4.05 billion in March 2021, the lowest since a currency crisis in 2008/2009.

Last month, Sri Lanka signed a 10 billion yuan (about USD 1.5 billion) currency swap deal with China for a three year period to be used for promoting bilateral trade and direct investment between the two countries.

China views Sri Lanka as a key player in Beijing's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

China has provided billions of dollars in loans for key infrastructure projects in the country over the years.

Critics say the Chinese-funded infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka are not financially viable and that Colombo will face difficulties in repaying the loans.

Massive debt incurred towards China to build the strategic Hambantota Port has been cited by experts as an example of the 'debt-trap diplomacy' being pursued by Beijing.

After Sri Lanka defaulted the loan for the Hambantota Port, Colombo in 2017 was forced to lease out the port to a Chinese company on a 99-year lease.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China Development Bank sri lanka
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp