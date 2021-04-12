STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Five new animal species discovered in Tibet

The species was first described by its discoverers, Chinese primatologists Li Cheng, Zhao Chao and Fan Pengfei, in 2015.

Published: 12th April 2021 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Tibet Flag

Tibet Flag (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

BEIJING: Five new animal species have been discovered in Tibet, including three kinds of frogs, one old-world monkey and a bushmaster snake, challenging the long-held view that the Himalayan mountains are a desolate and lifeless region.

The discovery of the five new species was the result of an eight-year investigation of the terrestrial wildlife in the Tibet Autonomous region carried out by the regional forestry bureau, state-run Global Times reported on Monday.

Covering an area of 6,346 sq kms, this was a second such investigation carried out by the bureau, the report said.

The discovered species are: a type of macaque (a genus of gregarious Old World monkeys), bushmaster snake (venomous), and three kinds of frogs.

The investigation also discovered 20 species that were not previously known to habitat in Tibet.

The white-cheeked macaque is the only mammal of all the five new species.

Its place of dwelling was Medog county, which is the last county in Tibet bordering Arunachal Pradesh.

The species was first described by its discoverers, Chinese primatologists Li Cheng, Zhao Chao and Fan Pengfei, in 2015.

It is the first primate species in recent decades to be named by Chinese scholars, and is also the most recent new macaque species to be described in an academic paper, the report said.

White-cheeked macaques are stout with the males significantly larger than the females.

These animals' backs range from yellowish-brown to chocolate-brown colours, while their cheeks sport the distinct grayish-white hairs that gave them their name.

Protobothrops himalayanus, a type of bushmaster snake, was discovered in the Himalaya Mountains in 2012.

Its most distinctive features are its red head and red eyes.

It can grow up to 1.5 meters in length.

The discovery of the snake is seen as a big challenge to the notion that the Himalaya Mountains are a desolate and lifeless region.

Liu Wulin, a researcher with Tibet's Forestry Planning and Research Institute, told the Guangming Daily that the discovery of such a large venomous snake is an indication of local species diversity and that the local ecological environment is highly native and not damaged as predators need a complete food chain to survive.

More than 900 researchers were involved in the investigation, which examined the distribution of wild animals in Tibet, their habitats, population size and changing trends.

Identifying threats to the habitats of wild animals, an examination of their domestication and breeding, as well as trade, were also focuses of the investigation, the report said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tibet Tibet Animals
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp