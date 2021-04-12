One dead, one injured in shooting near Paris hospital
Paris police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire near a hospital in the wealthy 16th district of the French capital, killing one person and injuring another.
Published: 12th April 2021 08:04 PM | Last Updated: 12th April 2021 08:04 PM | A+A A-
PARIS: Paris police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire Monday near a hospital in the wealthy 16th district of the French capital, killing one person and injuring another.
Paris police said the shooter fired several shots before fleeing on a two-wheeled vehicle.
Police had no other immediate details.