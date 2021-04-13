STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Thailand records more than 900 Covid-19 cases for third day in row 

The government has already ordered a shut down of all bars and entertainment places in Bangkok and 40 other provinces, but has not barred travel between Thailand's 77 provinces.

Published: 13th April 2021 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Thai workers prepare a field hospital for COVID-19 patients in Bangkok, Thailand

Thai workers prepare a field hospital for COVID-19 patients in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BANGKOK: Thailand recorded a third day in a row with more than 900 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as thousands of people swarmed to beaches on the first day of a long national holiday despite warnings from health officials.

Dr. Opas Karnkavinpong, director-general of Disease Control Department, warned that possible lockdowns will be implemented next week when people return to the cities after the traditional New Year festival, known as Songkran.

He said the government will implement a work-from-home order for all public services after the holiday.

The government reported 965 new cases Tuesday to bring the totals since the pandemic began to 34,575 infections and 97 deaths.

"More than 6,000 of those cases have been recorded since April 1, when the new surge erupted in nightclubs and bars in a central Bangkok. The situation is still worrisome; more measures are to come," Opas said at a daily briefing.

He ruled out a general lockdown, but said the Health Ministry was mulling targeted ones in high risk areas.

The government has already ordered a shut down of all bars and entertainment places in Bangkok and 40 other provinces, but has not barred travel between Thailand's 77 provinces.

ALSO WATCH:

Many provincial governors, however, have taken their own steps and regulated access to 37 of provinces  including mandatory two week quarantines for visitors in some places.

Millions of Thais have traveling around the country  often from urban areas to rural villages  for the Songkran festival.

At beaches in eastern Chonburi province, thousands of people had gathered Tuesday to enjoy the first official day of the holiday.

Health experts said this third major surge to hit the country was proving more difficult to control as it was mostly a variant of the virus first found in the U.K. and has mostly affected younger people because it broke out at nightclubs and bars.

Because Thailand has a mandatory hospitalization rule for all positive cases, the surge has also created a shortage of beds.

Opas said that problem had been addressed with 30,000 beds now available in hospitals and field facilities.

Thailand has so far successfully managed the pandemic by closing the country to nearly all international travel for more than a year.

It had hoped to start bringing back tourists from July with a phased opening of the country to vaccinated travelers.

Thailand's own vaccination drive has gotten off to a slow start, with just 505,215 people getting a first shot and 73,317 a second.

So far, Thailand has been using a relatively small supply of the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines, until a local plant can start producing and distributing the AstraZeneca vaccine mid-year.

Even then, Thailand has ordered enough doses for about half the 60 million people living here, and there is still no clear timetable for the general public.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 in Thailand COVID 19 Pandemic
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp