STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Political settlement in Afghanistan must be inclusive: India after US announces withdrawal of troops

The MEA spokesperson said India has participated in the Doha conference, the Geneva conference and the Heart of Asia conference in Dushanbe on the Afghan peace process.

Published: 16th April 2021 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Afghanistan

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two days after US President Joe Biden announced withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, India on Friday said any political settlement in the war-ravaged country must be inclusive and should preserve the socio-economic and political gains of the past 19 years.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it has noted the decision of the US to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan and to end its military operations there.

"India remains engaged with the Afghan stakeholders and also our regional and international partners regarding next steps," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

He said India is "deeply concerned" about the increase in violence and targeted killings in Afghanistan and that it has called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire.

ALSO READ | 'Terrorist forces' may take advantage of US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan: China

"We are closely following the ongoing intra-Afghan peace process. Afghan people have seen more than four decades of war and unrest and deserve long-lasting peace and development," the spokesperson said.

Bagchi was responding to media queries on the US announcement.

"India is of the view that an Afghan peace process should be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled. Any political settlement must be inclusive and should preserve the socio-economic and political gains of the past 19 years," he said.

"India supports a united, democratic and sovereign Afghanistan. We are deeply concerned about the increase in violence and targeted killings in Afghanistan. India has called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire," Bagchi added.

The MEA spokesperson said India has participated in the Doha conference, the Geneva conference and the Heart of Asia conference in Dushanbe on the Afghan peace process.

"India remains engaged with the Afghan stakeholders and also our regional and international partners regarding next steps, he said.

In a major announcement, President Joe Biden on Wednesday said US troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan beginning May 1 and the process will be completed by September 11.

There have been renewed global efforts to bring lasting peace to Afghanistan.

Russia recently organised a conference in Moscow where all major stakeholders were invited to brainstorm over ways to move forward in the peace process.

India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan.

It has already invested USD 2 billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned, and Afghan-controlled.

Last month, Afghan foreign minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar visited India during which External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to him India's long-term commitment towards a peaceful, sovereign, and stable Afghanistan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US troops in Afghanistan India Afghanistan
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp