STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

From Russia to Britain, late Prince Philip's royal ties spanned across Europe

Philip's family fled Greece, forced into exile to save the life of his father, who had been sentenced to death over actions taken during his involvement in a failed military campaign against Turkey.

Published: 17th April 2021 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

In this Thursday Feb. 17, 2000, file photo, Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Prince Henrik, from left, welcome guests to a reception. (File Photo | AP)

In this Thursday Feb. 17, 2000, file photo, Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Prince Henrik, from left, welcome guests to a reception. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TATOI: Prince Philip's life spanned a century of European history. His family ties were just as broad, with Britain's longest-serving consort linked by blood and marriage to most of the continent's royal houses.

"If Queen Victoria is considered the grandmother of Europe, Prince Philip is the uncle of Europe," said Vassilis Koutsavlis, president of the Tatoi Royal Estate Friends Association.

It's in that densely wooded estate at the foot of a mountain north of Athens that Philip's father, Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, lies buried.

The Tatoi estate housed the royal summer residence and the royal cemetery, dotted with the tombs of Philip's relatives: kings and queens of Greece, princes and princesses of Denmark, grand duchesses of Russia and even a distant relative of Napoleon Bonaparte.

ALSO READ | Cousin of William, Harry to walk in between at Prince Philip's funeral

"At that time, it was very common to marry others in royal families. And (Denmark's King) Christian IX was very good at it," royalty expert Lars Hovbakke Soerensen said.

"He was instrumental in getting his children married into other royal houses in Europe."

Christian also sent one of his sons to become the monarch of Greece.

The relatively new state had won its independence a few decades earlier from the Ottoman Empire, with the help of the Great Powers at the time: Britain, France and Russia.

Philip's grandfather was just 17 years old in 1863 when the Greek National Assembly elected him king, becoming George I to take the place of the equally foreign-born but unpopular King Otto, who had been deposed.

George I married Olga Constantinova of Russia, a member of the Romanov dynasty, and together they had eight children, of which Andrew, Philip's father, was the seventh.

Apart from one child who died in infancy, all of George and Olga's offspring went on to marry European royals or nobles.

For Andrew, that was Princess Alice, a great-granddaughter of Britain's Queen Victoria.

"What was then important was that the royal houses needed blue blood in their veins," Hovbakke Soerensen said.

ALSO READ | Prince Philip's car becomes Sri Lankan royal artefact

Like the Danish king, Victoria was a well-known matchmaker, marrying her children into European monarchies.

Several of her descendants still reign in Europe.

As a descendent of Christian IX and Victoria, Philip's blood ties extend far into European royal families.

Current monarchs Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and King Harald V of Norway, as well as Spain's King Felipe VI, are all also descendants of both Victoria and Christian.

Felipe's Greek-by-birth mother, Queen Emeritus Sophia, was a second niece to Philip.

The uncle of Queen Elizabeth's late husband was King Constantine I of Greece, Sophia's grandfather.

Sophia is the wife of Juan Carlos I, who was Spain's king between 1975 and 2014 and also a distant relative of Queen Victoria.

In their telegram of condolences to Queen Elizabeth last week, Felipe and his wife Letizia of Spain started with an affectionate: "Dear Aunt Lillibet. We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of our dear uncle Philip," it continued.

In addition to being Philip's second nephew, the brother of Sophia is Constantine, who was deposed as Greece's king in the 1970s.

He and Philip maintained strong friendly ties that included serving as godparents to members of each other's families.

Other sitting royals related to Philip include Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Philippe, king of the Belgians.

Philip's family fled Greece when he was still a baby, forced into exile to save the life of his father, who had been sentenced to death over actions taken during his involvement as an officer in the failed Greek military campaign against Turkey in Asia Minor.

Philip's uncle, the king, was forced to abdicate.

Philip was married to Britain's Queen Elizabeth for more than 70 years.

He will be interred on Saturday in the Royal Vault in St George's Chapel in Windsor, far from the graves of his father and ancestors in the Greek woodland of Tatoi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prince Philip Prince Philip passing Prince Philip death UK Royal family Queen Elisabeth II
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp