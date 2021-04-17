STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prince Philip laid to rest as somber queen sits alone

The vault has also been the temporary resting place for almost 30 royals, including Philip's mother, Princess Andrew of Greece.

Published: 17th April 2021 08:49 PM

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sits alone in St. George’s Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sits alone in St. George’s Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WINDSOR: Prince Philip has been interred in the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel alongside the remains of 24 other royals, including three kings of England.

But it will likely not be his permanent resting place.

The biggest of seven interment sites inside the chapel, the vault houses the remains of King George III, whose almost six-decade reign included the years of the American Revolution.

His sons King George IV and King William IV are also buried there.

The vault has also been the temporary resting place for almost 30 royals, including Philip's mother, Princess Andrew of Greece.

Her remains were transferred to the convent on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, where they now lie near her aunt, Grand Duchess Serge of Russia.

King George VI, the father of Queen Elizabeth II, was interred in the Royal Vault for 17 years before his remains were moved to the King George VI Memorial Chapel at St.

George's in 1969.

His wife, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, and daughter Princess Margaret were interred alongside him after they died in 2002.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, she and Philip are expected to be buried in the Royal Burial Ground on the Frogmore Estate close to Windsor Castle.

