STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Topless woman arrested at Windsor Castle during royal funeral in UK

Hundreds of officers had been deployed as part of the security measures in and around the castle, the Queen's royal residence in Berkshire, south-east England.

Published: 17th April 2021 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

LONDON: A topless woman who was running through the streets shouting "save the planet" just as Prince Philip's royal ceremonial funeral got underway at Windsor Castle on Saturday has been arrested by the police.

The woman ran into the street at the castle gates soon after a national minute's silence marked the start of the funeral ceremony inside at St. George's Chapel.

She then jumped onto a statue of Queen Victoria before several officers removed her from the scene on Castle Hill and could be seen wrapping her with a cloth before arresting her.

Dressed only in shorts, sunglasses and a cap the woman was dragged away by officers as they asked people to move.

Thames Valley Police had earlier issued an appeal to prevent gathering in large crowds and watch the funeral procession and ceremony for the Duke of Edinburgh on television instead, in keeping with the coronavirus lockdown restrictions on large gatherings.

"In line with the Royal Household wishes we would like to remind people that due to the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic, they should avoid visiting the town today and instead pay their respects by watching television coverage, joining the nation observing a minute's silence or signing the online book of condolence," a Thames Valley Police statement said.

"Our officers will be out and about on patrol in Windsor as normal and there will be a range of visible and not so visible security measures in place to ensure everyone's safety.

:We would especially encourage everyone who is in Windsor today to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to officers immediately," the statement said.

Hundreds of officers had been deployed as part of the security measures in and around the castle, the Queen's royal residence in Berkshire, south-east England.

The funeral ceremony in the chapel went on uninterrupted as the Queen led senior members of the royal family in mourning her husband and consort of 73 years, who died peacefully last week on Friday.

At the end of the ceremony, the Duke's coffin was carried to his resting place in the royal vault beneath St. George's Chapel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Windsor Castle philip funeral
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp