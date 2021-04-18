STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russia registers 8,632 new Covid-19 cases; toll comes down to 389 from 398 in last 24 hours

Total recoveries count 4,326,780 after 7,391 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 8,832 the day before. 

Published: 18th April 2021 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

A Russian medical worker finishes the procedure after administering a shot of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow,

A Russian medical worker finishes the procedure after administering a shot of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MOSCOW: Russia registered 8,632 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,321 the day before, taking the tally to 4,702,101, the coronavirus response centre said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 8,632 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,094 cases (12.7 per cent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the centre said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,702,101 with the rate of increase at 0.18 per cent.

Moscow confirmed 2,252 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 2,822 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 695 cases, down from 701 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 591 new cases, up from 586 on Saturday.

The response center reported 389 coronavirus-related fatalities, down from 398 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 105,582.

Total recoveries count 4,326,780 after 7,391 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 8,832 the day before. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus in Russia
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp