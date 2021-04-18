STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three dead, two wounded in shooting at US' Wisconsin tavern, says Police

The shooting happened early Sunday at Somers House Tavern in the Village of Somers, Kenosha County Sgt David Wright said.

Published: 18th April 2021 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

gun, bullet

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Associated Press

KENOSHA: A shooting at a tavern in Wisconsin killed three people and seriously injured two others early Sunday, a sheriff's department official said.

The shooting happened at Somers House Tavern in the Village of Somers, Kenosha County Sgt.

David Wright said.

The suspected shooter was not immediately captured.

Wright said the shooting appeared to be a targeted and isolated incident, and authorities didn't believe the general public was in danger.

Officials were still working to determine the identities of the people who died.

The two people who were wounded were taken to area hospitals, Wright said.

The road leading up to the tavern remained closed early Sunday as officials investigated the latest in a string of recent mass shootings across the country, including the killings of eight people at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis on Thursday.

Last month, four people were killed at an office shooting in California, eight people were fatally shot at massage businesses in the Atlanta area, and 10 died in gunfire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

