Maintenance of peace at border is essential for development of ties: India tells China

Ambassador Misri underlined that there needed to be respect for mutual concerns and sensitivities and for each other's priorities

Published: 19th April 2021 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 11:09 PM   |  A+A-

Vikram Misri

Indian ambassador to China Vikram Misri (Photo| Twitter/ Vikram Misri)

By PTI

BEIJING: India on Monday reiterated that maintenance of peace and tranquility in border areas is an essential basis for the development of Sino-India relations as it underlined the need for Beijing to respect mutual concerns, sensitivities and priorities.

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri made the remarks during an interaction with Chinese scholars from various think-tanks and universities at an event organised at the Consulate General of India in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

"Ambassador @VikramMisri emphasised that maintenance of peace and tranquility in border areas is essential basis for the development of bilateral relationship," the Consulate tweeted.

"He underlined that there needed to be respect for mutual concerns and sensitivities and for each other's priorities," the tweet said.

On April 15, Misri spoke at the Seventh ICWA (Indian Council of World Affairs)-CPIFA (Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs) virtual dialogue where he highlighted the importance of mutual sensitivity and respect and the need for restoring peace and tranquility at the border for progress in the bilateral relationship.

At the ICWA-CPIFA Dialogue, scholars from both sides discussed working together for a development agenda of mutual interest and jointly coping with the challenges of the changing international structure in the post-pandemic era.

The Director General of ICWA T C A Raghavan, President of CPIFA Wang Chao, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong besides Misri took part in the dialogue.

Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a prolonged standoff in eastern Ladakh since May last year.

Soldiers from both sides completed withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of Pangong lake in February.

But the disengagement has not taken place yet from various other areas in eastern Ladakh.

Top Commanders of the two militaries held the 11th round of talks on April 9 to disengage the troops from Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang areas in Eastern Ladakh of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Indian Army statement said it was highlighted at the talks that completion of disengagement in other areas would pave the way for considering "de-escalation of forces" and ensure full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the region.

TAGS
Vikram Misri India China relations
