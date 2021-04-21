STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka plans travel bubble with India to revive tourism: Sri Lankan Airlines

As an initial step, a combined delegation of Indian tour operators and journalists have also completed a familiarisation tour, a statement issued by the airlines said.

Published: 21st April 2021 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

SriLankan Airlines

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka and India are planning to have a travel bubble to revive tourism between the two neighbouring countries, the island nation's national carrier Sri Lankan Airlines has announced.

As an initial step, a combined delegation of Indian tour operators and journalists have also completed a familiarisation tour, a statement issued by the airlines said.

This travel bubble is aimed at providing the prospective Indian tourists to Sri Lanka on the practical operation of the local tourism industry under the bio bubble concept.

The delegation spent six nights and seven days touring the country while being subjected to mandatory PCR testing and other health guidelines imposed by the Ministry of Health, the statement by the Sri Lankan Airlines said.

The main purpose of their participation in this fam tour was to restore confidence in visiting Sri Lanka, especially among the Indian tourists to provide them in-depth knowledge on how the country's tourism industry operates under the bio-bubble concept, the statement added.

The delegation toured the favourite local tourist sites including the central provincial touristic areas of Dambulla, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, and Bentota, the southern coastal resort.

Tourism accounts for about five per cent of Sri Lanka's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with Britain, India and China the main markets.

The number of international tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka declined in March 2020 by 70.

8 per cent in comparison to a year ago as the tourism industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 97,105 cases and 620 deaths relate to it, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
srilankan airlines travel bubble srilanka india travel
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp