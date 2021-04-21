STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US: Bus driver out of job after racist remark to student

The driver who made the remark to a Black student about the murder of George Floyd is out of a job after the child's mother complained to school officials.

Published: 21st April 2021 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW ORLEANS: A white Louisiana school bus driver who made a racist remark to a Black student about the murder of George Floyd is out of a job after the child's mother complained to school officials.

WWL-TV reported that 11-year-old Rashad Gabriel had a face mask below his nose and told a driver he was out of breath after running to catch a bus to Trist Middle School in St.

Bernard Parish, located in metro New Orleans, on April 9.

Since George Floyd, that's what you all say, but I don't see a knee on your neck, the driver replied, according to the child's mother, Rose Gabriel.

Other children heard the statement, which also was captured on a video surveillance system on the vehicle.

The mother reported it, and School Superintendent Doris Voitier said the driver is no longer works for the system.

What she said is offensive and inappropriate. It was racially insensitive. And we took appropriate action, said Voitier, who declined comment on whether the driver, who wasn't identified publicly, was fired or resigned.

Rose Gabriel welcomed the quick action.

It made me relieved that I know she's no longer on the bus with my son or anybody else's child, she said.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on Tuesday of murder and manslaughter on Tuesday in Floyd's killing, which set off mass protests around the world.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US bus driver racism george floyd
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp