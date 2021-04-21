US: Bus driver out of job after racist remark to student

By PTI

NEW ORLEANS: A white Louisiana school bus driver who made a racist remark to a Black student about the murder of George Floyd is out of a job after the child's mother complained to school officials.

WWL-TV reported that 11-year-old Rashad Gabriel had a face mask below his nose and told a driver he was out of breath after running to catch a bus to Trist Middle School in St.

Bernard Parish, located in metro New Orleans, on April 9.

Since George Floyd, that's what you all say, but I don't see a knee on your neck, the driver replied, according to the child's mother, Rose Gabriel.

Other children heard the statement, which also was captured on a video surveillance system on the vehicle.

The mother reported it, and School Superintendent Doris Voitier said the driver is no longer works for the system.

What she said is offensive and inappropriate. It was racially insensitive. And we took appropriate action, said Voitier, who declined comment on whether the driver, who wasn't identified publicly, was fired or resigned.

Rose Gabriel welcomed the quick action.

It made me relieved that I know she's no longer on the bus with my son or anybody else's child, she said.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on Tuesday of murder and manslaughter on Tuesday in Floyd's killing, which set off mass protests around the world.