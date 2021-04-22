STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19 effect: UAE bans travel from India starting Sunday for 10 days

Passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days are also not permitted to board from any other point to the UAE.

Published: 22nd April 2021 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

A handout image provided by Emirates airlines on March 8, 2020 in Dubai shows a member of the cleaning staff spraying disinfectant aboard an Emirates Airbus A380-800 aircraft for sterilisation efforts against COVID-19 coronavirus disease.

Image used for representation. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

DUBAI: The UAE has banned travel from India for 10 days from Sunday due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country.

According to a media report, the travel ban will come into effect from 11:59 pm on Saturday, April 24, and is subject to review after 10 days. "Passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will also not be permitted to board from any other point to the UAE," the report said.

However, it said that departure flights will continue to operate and the ban will not extend to UAE citizens, diplomatic passport holders and official delegations. Anil Punjabi, chairman, Eastern Region, Travel Agents' Federation of India said travel agents in India received the notification from Emirates.

Effective April 24, 2021 and for the next 10 days, Emirates flights from India to the UAE will be suspended. Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.

Affected customers should contact their travel agent or Emirates contact centre for rebooking options, the airline said in a travel advisory on its website. "The travel and tourism sector in India have already been hit hard by the pandemic. Further flight suspensions are an additional blow," Punjabi was quoted as saying in the report.

According to Khaleej Times, people are barred from booking flights from the UAE to Indian destinations after April 24 on the Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia websites. The UAE is the latest country to impose a travel ban on passengers from India after it recorded the world's highest number of 3,14,835 COVID-19 cases in one day on Thursday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19. The UK on Monday added India to its COVID-19 travel "red list", which effectively bans all travel from the country and makes a 10-day hotel quarantine compulsory for UK residents arriving back to the country.

Hong Kong banned flights from India for 14 days from Tuesday. Pakistan on Monday decided to ban for two weeks travellers coming from India. France on Wednesday announced a ban on travel from India from Saturday.

The report said that Oman announced it will bar travel from India along with Pakistan and Bangladesh from April 24. The entry ban for passengers from India to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait continues, it said. On Tuesday, the US advised its citizens to avoid travelling to India, even if they are fully vaccinated as there is a 'very high level' of COVID-19 in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India UAE flights India Dubai flights UAE Indian passengers UAE travel ban COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp