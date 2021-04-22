STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan frees 669 men from radical group as it ends rallies

Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan's leader, however, will remain behind bars with charges pending against him, the country's interior minister said on Wednesday.

Published: 22nd April 2021 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan, a banned Islamist party, protest the arrest of their party leader Saad Rizvi, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani authorities freed nearly 669 supporters of an outlawed radical Islamist group, hours after it agreed to end a week of violent protests following talks with the government.

Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan's leader, however, will remain behind bars with charges pending against him, the country's interior minister said on Wednesday.

Saad Rizvi was arrested on April 12 after threatening protests if the government did not expel France's ambassador over the publication in France of controversial cartoons depicting Islam's Prophet Muhammad.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad for the first time acknowledged that eight supporters of the hard-line Islamist group were killed in violence that broke out April 12 after Rizvi's arrest.

Ahmad said five police officers were killed and 800 were injured in the clashes with Rizvi's supporters.

He made his remarks to foreign journalists along with Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari in the capital, Islamabad.

Rizvi faces a murder charge after police officers died in the clashes with his supporters.

Ahmed said Rizvi could approach the courts to seek relief.

He said Rizvi's supporters ended an anti-France rally overnight in Lahore after talks with the government.

His comments came a day after a lawmaker from the ruling party kicked off a debate in the National Assembly, which will recommend whether the French ambassador should be expelled over the publication of the controversial cartoons.

The tensions originated last year when France's president defended as a freedom of speech issue the publication of caricatures of Islam's Prophet by a satirical newspaper, drawing condemnation from across the Muslim world.

Rizvi's group since then has demanded French envoy's expulsion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan rally
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp