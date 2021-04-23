STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Our country underscores the need for 'meaningful' dialogue with India: Pakistan Foreign Office

Indo-Pak relations deteriorated after India announced withdrawing special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August 2019.

Published: 23rd April 2021 12:06 AM

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday said that it has consistently underscored the need for a "meaningful" and "result-oriented" dialogue with India and peaceful resolution of all outstanding topics, including on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, at a weekly briefing, said that for any "meaningful" and "result oriented dialogue" to take place, a "conducive" and "enabling environment" was of utmost importance.

"We believe that India, through its illegal and unilateral actions of August 5th, 2019 has vitiated the environment, therefore, the onus is on India to create an enabling environment so that a 'meaningful' and 'result-oriented' dialogue can take place," he said.

Indo-Pak relations deteriorated after India announced withdrawing special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August 2019. India has maintained that issue related to Article 370 of the Indian Constitution was entirely an internal matter of the country.

Chaudhry said that Pakistan always highlighted the importance of the role by the international community in averting risks to the regional peace and stability and facilitating a lasting resolution to the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

India has told Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence. India has said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility.

Chaudhry said that Pakistan was committed to fully implementing the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) judgment of July 17, 2019 about Kulbhushan Jadhav and hoped that India will cooperate with the Pakistani court in giving full effect to the said judgment.

"The Indian side is once again urged to take necessary steps including the appointment of a legal counsel to represent Commander Jadhav in the case so that legal proceedings could be duly concluded and full effect could be given to the judgment of ICJ," he said.

