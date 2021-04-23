STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif walks free from jail after eight months

The NAB had alleged that Shahbaz's family had assets of around Rs 16.5 million till 1990, which increased to over Rs 7 billion in 2018 that were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Published: 23rd April 2021 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Leader of the Opposition and PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif

Pakistan's Leader of the Opposition and PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif (File photo| AP)

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan's Opposition leader in Parliament and PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif walked out of jail on Friday after spending about eight months behind bars in two corruption cases filed against him by the country's anti-graft body.

Shahbaz, the younger brother of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was released from Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail on Friday afternoon, a day after a full bench of the Lahore High Court granted bail to him against furnishing two bail bonds worth Rs 5 million each.

Many supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had gathered outside the jail and showered the car of the 69-year-old former chief minister of Punjab province with rose petals and chanted slogans against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shahbaz was arrested in September 2020 in money laundering and assets beyond means cases by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after a court here had rejected his bail application in the money laundering case.

The NAB had alleged that Shahbaz's family had assets of around Rs 16.5 million till 1990, which increased to over Rs 7 billion in 2018 that were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Shahbaz's counsel told the court since no investigation was pending against his client in these cases as the NAB had already filed a case against him, he should be granted bail.

Declaring Shahbaz's release from jail 'death of selected Prime Minister Imran Khan's fake accountability narrative', PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said: "Lahore High Court judges had not only stamped Shahbaz Sharif`s innocence but also exposed the malicious intent behind the government's fictitious cases."

She said that the release of the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly is the death of Khan's fake narrative on corruption. "The court specifically asked NAB if it had any evidence or proof to back its allegations to prove that Shahbaz had in any way committed corruption in public money. But the government, like all other cases, had nothing to say," she said.

"It had nothing to say because Shahbaz had served not only the people of Punjab but of entire Pakistan religiously with devotion, diligence and transparency day in and day out. He had always taken his position as the chief minister as a sacred trust of the people of Pakistan," she said.

Aurangzeb said this bail in the assets beyond means case filed against Shahbaz was a blow to adviser to the premier Shehzad Akbar. "This bail is a medal of honour for Shahbaz Sharif and PML-N and is a resounding slap on Imran Khan's face. The court had trashed all these allegations by the NAB-Niazi alliance purely on merit," she said, adding that Khan in his obsession to inflict damage on Shahbaz ended up damaging Pakistan at home and abroad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shahbaz Sharif PML Nawaz Pakistan Muslim League Shahbaz Sharif bail Lahore High Court
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp