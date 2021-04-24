STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19 surge: Germany limits passenger flight traffic with India

Only German citizens will be able to cross into Germany from India, starting Sunday evening and it will soon add the virus-hit nation to its list of high-risk countries.

Published: 24th April 2021 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

A woman stands in front of counters in a terminal of the Franz-Josef-Strauss airport in Munich, southern Germany

A woman stands in front of counters in a terminal of the Franz-Josef-Strauss airport in Munich, southern Germany. (File photo| AFP)

By ANI

BERLIN: Germany has announced temporary limitations on the passenger traffic with India as the country is witnessing a record rise in coronavirus infections amid the second wave. "In order not to jeopardise our vaccination campaign, we need to significantly limit our passenger traffic with India," German Health Minister Jens Spahn, as quoted by Sputnik.

Only German citizens will be able to cross into Germany from India, starting Sunday evening. According to the Russian news agency, Germany will soon add India to its list of high-risk countries. Several countries around the world including Kuwait, UK, Canada, Hong Kong, and the UAE have suspended passenger flights from India.

ALSO READ| German Chancellor Angela Merkel defends 'tough' new restrictions to fight COVID-19

India on Saturday recorded 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the official data issued by the government, the country recorded 2,624 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,66,10,481 COVID-19 cases have been reported in India while 1,89,544 people have succumbed to the infection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Germany India flights Germany India risk Jens Spahn Germany air traffic
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp