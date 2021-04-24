STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indonesia navy: Items found from lost submarine, indicting it sunk

With the authentic evidence we found believed to be from the submarine, we have now moved from the sub miss phase to sub sunk, Indonesia's Navy Chief Yudo Margono said.

An American reconnaissance plane, P-8 Poseidon, is expected to join the search for a missing Indonesian submarine

An American reconnaissance plane, P-8 Poseidon, is expected to join the search for a missing Indonesian submarine. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

INDONESIA: Indonesia's navy says items have been found from a missing submarine, indicating the vessel with 53 crew members has sunk.

Navy Chief Yudo Margono said Saturday that rescuers found several items including parts of a torpedo straightener, a grease bottle believed to be used to oil the periscope and prayer rugs from the submarine.

With the authentic evidence we found believed to be from the submarine, we have now moved from the sub miss phase to sub sunk, Margono said.

Indonesia earlier considered the submarine that disappeared on Thursday off Bali as just missing.

But it now declares the submarine as officially sank with no hopes of finding any survivors.

Officials said oxygen supply for its 53 crew ran out early Saturday.

