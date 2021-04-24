STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Our membership in EU, NATO 'matter of time': Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, both Georgia and Ukraine have agreed to cooperate on the shared goal of joining the EU and NATO.

Published: 24th April 2021 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba

Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba (Photo| Facebook)

By ANI

KIEV: Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO is a question of not if but when, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said during the meeting with his Georgian counterpart, David Zalkaliani, in Romania.

The two officials met on Friday during Kuleba's working visit to Romania. According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, they have agreed to cooperate on the shared goal of joining the EU and NATO. "The membership of Ukraine and Georgia in the European Union and NATO is only a matter of time," Kuleba said, as quoted by the ministry.

The ministers coordinated the upcoming high- and top-level contacts, specifically the visits of Zalkaliani and Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili to Ukraine, and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal's visit to Georgia.

Membership in the EU and NATO is something Ukraine has been eager to obtain over the past several years, building its foreign and domestic policies around it. Georgia has been after this goal for over a decade now.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
European Union NATO Ukraine Ukraine EU membership Ukraine NATO membership
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp