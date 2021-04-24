STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virus a global challenge: Australia extends support to India amid COVID-19 surge

So far, 1,66,10,481 COVID-19 cases have been reported in India while 1,89,544 people have succumbed to the infection.

Published: 24th April 2021 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Australia PM Scott Morrison

Australia PM Scott Morrison ( File Photo | AP)

By ANI

CANBERRA: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday expressed his solidarity with the people of India amid the record rise in COVID-19 infections in the country.

Morrison informed that he will keep working in partnership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this global challenge.

"Australia stands with our friends in India as it manages a difficult second #COVID-19 wave. We know how strong and resilient the Indian nation is. PM Narendra Modi and I will keep working in partnership on this global challenge," Australian PM tweeted.

Leaders from around the world have extended support to India as the second wave of the pandemic continues to affect the country adversely.

Earlier today, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his solidarity with the people of India, saying that "we must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together".

India on Saturday recorded 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the official data issued by the government, the country recorded 2,624 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 25,52,940 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

