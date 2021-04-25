STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Zimbabwe air force helicopter crashes into house, kills child and three crew members

Contact with the helicopter was lost after it took off from Zimbabwe's Manyame Air Base in Harare.

Published: 25th April 2021 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

Zimbabwe military helicopter

Representational image (File photo| AFP)

By AFP

HARARE: A Zimbabwean military helicopter crashed into a house outside the capital Harare, killing a child and all three crew members, the air force said. The accident took place on Friday in the village of Acturus, around 30 kilometres (18 miles) east of Harare.

"The helicopter crashed into a house and sadly claimed the lives of two pilots and a technician as well as a child on the ground," the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) said in a statement. The child's mother and another young girl were taken to hospital with burn injuries, it added.

Contact with the helicopter was lost after it took off from Zimbabwe's Manyame Air Base in Harare. Search and rescue teams sent to locate the aircraft eventually found the wreckage. The AFZ said the cause of the accident would be investigated and that funeral arrangements would be made.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives. Our hearts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and those injured," Air Marshal Elson Moyo said in the statement. Zimbabwe's air force has been unable to renew its fleet in recent years due to sanctions imposed by Western countries for alleged rights violations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zimbabwe military helicopter Manyame Air Base Zimbabwe Air Force
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp