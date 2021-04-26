STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Landmarks across UAE lit up with tricolour to support India's COVID-19 battle

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days.

Published: 26th April 2021 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

A building in UAE lit up with colors of the Indian flag.

A building in UAE lit up with colors of the Indian flag. (Photo | @IndembAbuDhabi, Twitter)

By PTI

DUBAI: Prominent iconic buildings, including the Burj Khalifa, in the UAE were lit up with the tricolour to show solidarity with India as it grapples with a growing COVID-19 crisis.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,73,13,163 while active cases have crossed the 28-lakh mark.

The death toll increased to 1,95,123 with a record 2,812 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) headquarters and the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai were lit up with the colours of the Indian flag in solidarity with India as it responds to a second COVID-19 wave, the official WAM news agency reported.

"As #India battles the gruesome war against #COVID19 , its friend #UAE sends its best wishes.

Glowing star @BurjKhalifa in #Dubai lits up in Flag of India to showcase its support," Indian Embassy in the UAE tweeted on Sunday.

The embassy also tweeted a video of the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, displaying the Indian flag and #staystrongIndia.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

Pavan Kapoor, Ambassador of India to the UAE, tweeted, "India appreciates the UAE's strong support to its close friend in difficult times @MoFAICUAE @UAEembassyIndia." The ADNOC on the facade of its headquarters displayed the message "Stay strong, India" to highlight its support for one of the UAE's closest friends and most important trading partners, the report said.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has affirmed his confidence in India's ability to overcome the challenge of the resurgence in COVID-19 cases, the Gulf News reported.

He reiterated the UAE's full support for and solidarity with India. This came in a phone call made by Sheikh Abdullah on Sunday with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Sheikh Abdullah said the leadership, government and people of the UAE are in full solidarity with India.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed the UAE's keenness to dedicate all resources in support of the efforts currently undertaken by the government of India, the report added.

He also reaffirmed the longstanding relations between the UAE and India and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.

He also stressed that global action is fundamental in overcoming the fallout of the pandemic.

Cooperation between the two nations over the COVID-19 pandemic took various forms and manifested itself in facilitating repatriation flights during the onset of the health crisis; knowledge transfer; provision of medical aid and supplies; exchange of expertise; and application of advanced screening techniques for detection of active virus infections, the WAM reported.

The UAE and India boast longstanding strategic relations that started in 1972 with the initiation of diplomatic relations between the two nations that grew into fruitful cooperation based on mutual trust and common interest across all fronts.

These privileged relations fructified into the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between the two countries in 2017, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India UAE COVID 19 COVID second wave UAE Coronavirus
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp