STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi says willing to talk if India revisits its August 5, 2019 decisions on J-K

Qureshi said that Pakistan had outstanding issues with India including Kashmir, Siachen, Sir Creek, water and other minor issues and the only sensible way forward was the dialogue.

Published: 26th April 2021 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 26 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that Pakistan would be happy to talk out differences and resolve outstanding issues through dialogue if India was willing to revisit the unilateral decisions it took on Aug 5, 2019, regarding the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Citing Anadolu Agency of Turkey, Dawn reported, "If India is willing to re-visit some of the decisions that it took on August 5, 2019, Pakistan will be more than happy to engage, sit and talk and resolve all outstanding issues," said Qureshi during his two-day visit to Turkey.

On August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a bold move to scrap the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir by modifying Article 370 of the Constitution.

Same day, the Rajya Sabha also passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, that bifurcated the state into two Union Territories-Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Pakistan had outstanding issues with India including Kashmir, Siachen, Sir Creek, water and other minor issues and the only sensible way forward was the dialogue, reported Dawn.

"We cannot afford to go to war, you know, it will be mutually suicidal. And no sensible person will advocate a policy of that nature. So, we need to sit and we need to talk," he remarked.

He said that one recent development of recommitment to ceasefire was during the conversation between Directors General of Military Operations of both sides was a positive development, reported Dawn.

The Foreign Minister also referred to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's messages on Pakistan's national day and a goodwill message to Prime Minister Imran Khan who also responded positively to it.

Earlier both the countries announced a ceasefire at the LoC which was followed by Indus water talks, sporting visas etc.

The Prime Ministers of both nations pushed for regional rapprochement and exchanged salutary messages.

Despite this growing humour, Foreign Ministers of India and Pakistan decided not to meet and exchange greetings at a Dushanbe conference held earlier.

Moreover, recently Pakistan Cabinet decided not to import sugar and cotton from India which would affect the ties between both countries.

Any improvement in the ties will depend upon the restoration of High Commissioners in each other's capitals, commitments from Pakistan with respect to cross-border terrorism, resuming LoC trade. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
shah mahmood qureshi India pakistan talks
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp