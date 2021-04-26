STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Week-long lockdown in Kathmandu Valley from Thursday

The Kathmandu Valley has turned into a COVID-19 hotspot as infection rate has seen a sudden spike in the past few days.

Published: 26th April 2021 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

A Nepalese street vendor selling face masks waits for customers. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Monday announced that a week-long lockdown will be imposed in the Kathmandu Valley from Thursday in view of the fresh surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Kathmandu Valley has turned into a COVID-19 hotspot as infection rate has seen a sudden spike in the past few days.

As many as 1,498 new cases were surfaced in the Valley on Sunday alone, according to officials.

Chief district officers of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, and Lalitpur districts in the Valley decided to impose a prohibitory order in the districts from Thursday (April 29) midnight, according to a notice issued by the authorities.

A meeting of the chief district officers held on Monday afternoon took the decision.

A decision has been made to close all shops except those selling groceries and medicines and suspend the movement of private and public vehicles also.

Hotels and restaurants can provide takeaway services during this period, according to officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kathmandu lockdown coronavirus covid 19
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp