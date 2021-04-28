STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US rushing medical assistance to India to combat COVID surge: President Joe Biden

Speaking to reporters a day after he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Biden noted that when America was facing a major health crisis, India helped his country by sending key drugs.

Published: 28th April 2021 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (Photo| AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the US was rushing a whole series of help to India, including remdesivir and other life-saving drugs, to help the country combat the massive surge in COVID-19 cases.

Speaking to reporters a day after he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Biden noted that when America was facing a major health crisis, India helped his country by sending key drugs.

"I spoke at length with Prime Minister Modi. We are sending immediately a whole series of help that it needs, including providing remdesivir & other drugs that can deal with disease and help recovery," Biden said.

"We are sending actual mechanical parts that are needed for the machinery they have to build a vaccine. I have also discussed with him (Modi) when we will be able to send actual vaccines to India which will be my intention to do," he said.

"When we were in a bind at the very beginning (of the COVID-19 pandemic), India helped us," he said, referring to India, the largest producer of hydroxychloroquine, lifting the ban on the export of the medicine to the US after then-President Donald Trump spoke to Modi on phone last year.

On Monday, Biden assured Modi that the United States and India will work closely together in the fight against COVID-19.

India is currently struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

Biden pledged America's steadfast support for the people of India who have been impacted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

In response, the United States is providing a range of emergency assistance, including oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials, and therapeutics.

Prime Minister Modi expressed appreciation for the strong cooperation between both countries.

The two leaders resolved that the United States and India will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in the effort to protect our citizens and the health of our communities, the White House said in a readout of the telephonic conversation between Biden and Modi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden US President coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp