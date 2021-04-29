STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 vaccine: Moderna beefs up manufacturing for 2021-22 doses

The company predicts supplying between 800 million and 1 billion doses worldwide this year.

Published: 29th April 2021 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Pharmacist Elena Schaller checks a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CAMBRIDGE: Moderna announced Thursday it is beefing up global manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to produce up to 3 billion doses in 2022.

But it's looking ahead as much of the world still will need a first round of COVID-19 vaccinations next year -- and to be ready if and when people may need a booster shot.

Moderna's vaccine is authorized for use by adults in the U.S., European Union and multiple other countries.

The company expects data soon from a U.S. study of the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 17-year-olds, and has begun testing the shots in younger children.

Also underway are studies of doses tweaked to better match a worrisome mutated version of the coronavirus.

