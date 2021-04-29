STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

India, China trade showing strong resilience: Chinese Commerce Ministry

Chinese analysts say the trade between the two countries is growing despite the downturn in the relations between the two countries due to the border conflict at eastern Ladakh since May last year

Published: 29th April 2021 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

India China Flag

India and China flags used for representational purpose only

By PTI

BEIJING: The India-China trade is showing strong resilience, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Thursday as the bilateral trade in goods in the first quarter of this year touched USD 27.7 billion, a year-on-year increase of 42.8 percent.

Chinese analysts say the trade between the two countries is growing despite the downturn in the relations between the two countries due to the border conflict at eastern Ladakh since May last year.

In 2020, the trade volume between China and India reached USD 87.6 billion, which demonstrates the strong resilience of the trade cooperation between the two countries, Gao Feng, the spokesperson for the Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM), said at a press conference, according to state-run Global Times.

He added that the two major emerging economies are highly complementary and have a great potential for more cooperation.

The resilience reflects that the two countries are able to complement each other in certain industries such as raw materials for light industrial products, automobile parts, and medicine production, Dai Yonghong, a professor of the Institute of South Asia Studies at Sichuan University, told the tabloid.

Official data showed that India imported USD 58.7 billion worth of goods from China in 2020, the report said.

The bilateral trade in goods between China and India in the first quarter of 2021 grew with the total trade volume reaching USD 27.7 billion, a year-on-year increase of 42.8 per cent, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs of China earlier this month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India China trade Chinese Commerce Ministry
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
India: 20% of two lakh COVID-19 deaths in April alone
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp