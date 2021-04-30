STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Lanka police arrests man for protesting road closure for passage of Chinese defence minister's convoy

Ajith Rohana was seen encouraging the motorists to honk in protest when the police closed the road for the vehicular movement of the Chinese minister at a busy junction in Colombo.

Published: 30th April 2021 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Police in Sri Lanka on Friday arrested a 31-year-old man for protesting the closure of a road for the passage of visiting Chinese Defence Minister Gen Wei Fenghe's convoy, posing a threat to the VIP fleet.

Police Spokesman Ajith Rohana said the man was arrested for interfering in police duties and forming an unlawful assembly while encouraging the others to protest.

In a social media post, the man was seen encouraging the motorists to honk in protest when the police closed the road for the vehicular movement of the Chinese minister on Tuesday night at a busy junction in Colombo.

He was heard shouting against the police action to close the road and instigating others to object to the road being closed, posing a threat to the Chinese minister's convoy, the official said.

Rohana said that in accordance with the Vienna Convention, the state of Sri Lanka was obliged to provide facilities to a visiting VIP representing a state.

The arrestee would be produced in court, the official said.

Rohana said it is also the responsibility of Sri Lanka to provide security to a defence minister from a powerful country like China, the Colombo Gazette reported.

“The road was closed at night and it is the responsibility of the Sri Lankan Government to give the defence minister protection,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

Gen Wei arrived here along with a high-level delegation on Tuesday on a two-day official visit.

During his visit, he called on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and discussed ways to further cement bilateral ties, including defence cooperation and post-pandemic economic recovery. Gen Wei also held bilateral talks with Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Gen Kamal Gunaratne (Retd). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka police Chinese Defence minister convoy Gen Wei Fenghe
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp