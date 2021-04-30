STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Turkey grants emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for coronavirus

Published: 30th April 2021 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

Vials containing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ANKARA: Turkish authorities have granted Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine approval for its emergency use in Turkey, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced Friday.

Koca said on Twitter the Turkish Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency approved the vaccine’s emergency use following its “examinations and evaluations,” paving the way for use alongside Sinovac and the Pfizer vaccines.

It was not known when the country will begin administering the vaccine. Koca said this week Turkey would receive 50 million doses of the Sputnik V shots within the next six months.

Russian Direct Investment Fund recently signed an agreement with Turkish biopharmaceutical company Viscoran Ilac to begin producing its Sputnik V vaccine in Turkey. Viscoran aims to start production in the coming months in several facilities, the company said.

Turkey, a nation of 84 million, says it has administered some 22.8 million doses since it rolled out its vaccination program in mid-January. About 9 million people have been fully vaccinated.

