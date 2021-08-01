STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2 Pakistan soldiers killed, 9 injured in terror attacks in Waziristan

For representational purposes (File photo| AFP)

By ANI

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Two Pakistani soldiers were killed and nine others wounded in attacks by terrorists on security forces in South and North Waziristan tribal districts on Friday and Saturday.

The attacks come in wake of escalating Taliban-led violence in Afghanistan.

Terrorists attacked security forces in the Shawal area of North Waziristan district near the Afghan border on Saturday. One soldier was killed and two others suffered injuries in the incident, Dawn reported.

The injured soldiers were shifted to a hospital in Miramshah.

Sourced said that an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in the area when security forces were carrying out a search operation. The personnel taking part in the operation remained safe.

Besides this, Pakistan security forces came under attack in two areas of South Waziristan district, in which one soldier was killed and seven others suffered injuries.

According to reports, an IED exploded near a vehicle in the Osse Pass area of Ladha sub-division, injuring two soldiers.

Attacks on security forces have increased in North Waziristan and adjacent South Waziristan tribal districts since the Taliban intensified offensive against the government forces across the border in Afghanistan.

Pakistan, which shares over a 2,600 km long border with Afghanistan, fears that intensification of violence in the war-torn country can have a spillover effect pushing refugees and terrorists into Pakistan. (ANI)

