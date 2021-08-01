STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan reports spike in new COVID-19 cases

In an official update, the Ministry of National Health Services said 62 people died due to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 23,422.

Published: 01st August 2021 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 5,026 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, its highest daily-case count in three months.

In an official update, the Ministry of National Health Services said 62 people died due to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 23,422.

The total number of cases stood at 1,034,837.

The last time when the number of daily cases crossed 5,000 was on April 29 with 5,113 cases.

Presently, the coronavirus positivity rate stands at 8.82 per cent.

So far, 941,659 people have fully recovered from the disease.

Authorities said vaccination, implementation of regulations and smart lockdowns are the priority to handle the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Till date, 29.648 million doses of the coronavirus have been administered in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pakistan coronavirus cases
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp