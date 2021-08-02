Indian student in China found dead

By PTI

BEIJING: A 20-year-old Indian student studying in a university in the Chinese city of Tianjin has been found dead in his room and the cause of his death is not yet known, officials here said on Monday.

Aman Nagsen, who hailed from Gaya in Bihar, was a student of Business Administration in the Tianjin Foreign Studies University.

He was found dead on July 29.

The cause of his death is under investigation, officials said.

He was one of the few Indian students who remained in China through the coronavirus pandemic while most of the 23,000 Indian odd students who left for home were stuck in India unable to return due to Beijing's reluctance to lift visa restrictions.

The Indian Embassy here and his family have been informed and preparations are being made to send his body home.

Currently, no flights are operational between India and China.