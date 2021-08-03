STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
China's Wuhan to test 11 million residents as Covid returns in over a year 

Wuhan reported its first local infections in more than a year.

Published: 03rd August 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

This photo taken on July 11, 2021 shows people watching the movie 'Impasse' during an outdoor screening at a park in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province.

This photo taken on July 11, 2021 shows people watching the movie 'Impasse' during an outdoor screening at a park in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

BEIJING: Authorities in Wuhan on Tuesday said they would test its entire population for Covid-19 after the central Chinese city where the coronavirus emerged reported its first local infections in more than a year.

The city of 11 million is "swiftly launching comprehensive nucleic acid testing of all residents", senior Wuhan official Li Tao said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Wuhan officials announced on Monday that seven locally transmitted infections had been found among migrant workers in the city, breaking a year-long streak without domestic cases after it squashed an initial outbreak with an unprecedented lockdown in early 2020.

China has confined the residents of entire cities to their homes, cut domestic transport links and rolled out mass testing in recent days as it battles its largest coronavirus outbreak in months.

China reported 61 domestic cases on Tuesday as an outbreak of the fast-spreading Delta variant reached dozens of cities after infections among airport cleaners in Nanjing sparked a chain of cases that have been reported across the country.

Major cities including Beijing have now tested millions of residents while cordoning off residential compounds and placing close contacts under quarantine.

