STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

India shares number of interests, values with us: US State Department spokesperson

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in New Delhi on July 27 on a two-day visit with an extensive agenda for talks.

Published: 03rd August 2021 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price (Photo| AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US has a number of shared interests and values with India in terms of economic and trade ties and cooperation on climate and regional security issues that were discussed during the recent visit of Secretary of State Antony Blinken to New Delhi, a top State Department official has said.

Blinken arrived in New Delhi on July 27 on a two-day visit with an extensive agenda for talks. It was Blinken's first visit to India after assuming charge as the US Secretary of State and the third by a high-ranking Biden administration official.

Blinken called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 28 and held talks with his counterpart S Jaishankar. Blinken also held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

"I think you heard from us at the time, it was the Secretary's first opportunity as Secretary of State to travel to India. It was also an opportunity for us to explore ways that we can strengthen and deepen the comprehensive global strategic partnership that we have with India," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference on Monday.

"The other point that we made is that we have a number of shared interests and shared values with the government of India," he said responding to a question on the recent visit of Blinken to India.

"We have talked about this in terms of our economic ties, in terms of our trade ties, in terms of our cooperation on climate, in terms of regional security issues, in terms of India's role as an important member of the Quad and our joint cooperation to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, including with the enhanced vaccine production capability that the Quad arrived at earlier this year," Price said.

He said that President Joe Biden is "very much looking forward" to a leader-level Quad summit later this year. Biden hosted the first virtual summit of the leaders of the Quad grouping in March this year. Prime Minister Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attended the summit of the four countries hosted by President Biden.

During the briefing, State Department spokesperson Price also said that America's relationship with India is one that also extends to the Indian people.

"The ties between the American people and the Indian people are deep, they're enduring, they are predicated on familial ties, they are predicated on mutual respect for one another's heritage and culture. These are also ties that were on full display, during not only the meetings with our government counterparts, but also with elements of civil society and the secretary as he almost always does, had an opportunity to visit the embassy in New Delhi," he said.

"And to thank not only the American diplomats who are there, but also the Indian nationals who are so important and so vital to our mission to deepen and strengthen that comprehensive global strategic partnership," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US State Department Ned Price Antony Blinken India US ties India US relations
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp