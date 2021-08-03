STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New York governor Andrew Cuomo 'sexually harassed multiple women': NY attorney general

Cuomo denies engaging in sexual harassment and is refusing calls to resign that have come even from fellow New York Democrats and Democrats in the US Congress.

Published: 03rd August 2021 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: New York governor Andrew Cuomo "sexually harassed multiple women," including employees, the state's attorney general Letitia James said Tuesday as she announced the findings of an independent investigation into allegations against the powerful Democrat.

"The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law," James said at a news conference.

She said the investigation found that Cuomo "sexually harassed current and former New York state employees by engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous comments of a suggestive sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women."

ALSO READ | 11 hours of questioning for New York Governor Cuomo in sexual harassment inquiry

The investigation also found that Cuomo and his senior team took retaliatory action against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story, she said.

James said that evidence uncovered during the investigation would be made public, along with the report.

At least eight women -- former or current aides -- have come forward to denounce what they said were inappropriate words and gestures from Cuomo, who drew praise nationwide for his handling of the Covid-19 crisis in New York early in the pandemic.

One former employee said he slipped his hand under her blouse last year.

Cuomo denies engaging in sexual harassment and is refusing calls to resign that have come even from fellow New York Democrats and Democrats in the US Congress.

In March President Joe Biden said that if the accusations against Cuomo are proven he should resign.

