STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lankan government probing massacre of Buddhist monks by LTTE in 1987: Apex court told

Some 33 monks and three civilians were travelling in a bus on the monthly Buddhist holy day when the bus was waylaid by the LTTE, who randomly opened fire, killing at least 31 monks.

Published: 03rd August 2021 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan Army soldier stands guard in an abandoned building, as the logo of LTTE is seen in the background, in Mullaittivu198

Sri Lankan Army soldier stands guard in an abandoned building, as the logo of LTTE is seen in the background, in Mullaittivu. (File | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has begun an investigation into the 1987 massacre of Buddhist monks by the Tamil separatist Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) which attacked a bus and killed 31 people, the country's Supreme Court here was told on Tuesday.

The Attorney General's counsel told the apex court that a survivor, Buddhist monk Andaulpotha Buddhasara, has given a statement on the attack. The LTTE, then fighting for a separate homeland for the minority Tamils in the north and east provinces, carried out the attack on June 2, 1987 at Aranthalawa in the eastern Ampara district.

Some 33 monks and three civilians were travelling in a bus on the monthly Buddhist holy day when the bus was waylaid by the LTTE, who randomly opened fire, killing at least 31 monks. No one was arrested and there were no legal proceedings as in the case of many attacks carried out by the LTTE.

It was then reported as a reprisal killing by the LTTE to provoke the Sinhala majority and came two years after they had similarly opened fire at one of the holiest Buddhist shrines, the Sri Maha Bodhi in the north central town of Anuradhapura.

The three-member Supreme Court bench would soon have the investigation report following a fundamental rights petition filed by Buddhasara, the state Attorney told the court. The petitioner had cited as respondents, the then deputy leader of the LTTE Karuna, who later became a renegade and joined the government.

He even entered the national Parliament and became a deputy minister between 2010 and 2015.

The LTTE ran a military campaign for a separate Tamil homeland in the northern and eastern provinces of the island nation for nearly 30 years before its collapse in 2009 after the Sri Lankan Army killed its supreme leader Velupillai Prabhakaran.

According to the Lankan government figures, over 20,000 people are missing due to various conflicts including the three-decade brutal war with Lankan Tamils in the north and east which claimed at least 100,000 lives.

International rights groups claim at least 40,000 ethnic Tamil civilians were killed in the final stages of the war, but the Sri Lankan government has disputed the figures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LTTE Sri Lanka Lanka Supreme Court 1987 monks massacre Sri Lanka monks
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp