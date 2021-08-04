STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Onus on India to create 'conducive environment' for talks: Pakistan FM Qureshi in letter to UN

Pakistan downgraded ties with India and suspended trade after the Indian government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 04th August 2021 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (File photo| AP )

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written another letter to the UN, emphasising that the onus to create a "conducive environment" for engagement and result-oriented talks remains on India and New Delhi must reverse its actions in Jammu and Kashmir taken on or after August 5, 2019.

Qureshi addressed the letter to the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary General on the completion of two years after India abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.

India's Parliament abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and bifurcated it into two Union territories.

Pakistan downgraded ties with India and suspended trade after the Indian government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

India has maintained that the issue related to Article 370 of the Indian Constitution was entirely an internal matter of the country.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, in his letter, has emphasised that the “onus remains on India to create a conducive environment for engagement and result-oriented dialogue," Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

"To create such an environment, India must reverse all unilateral and illegal measures imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, including those initiated on and after 5 August 2019, rescind the demographic changes initiated in Jammu and Kashmir," the FO said.

It said that a just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people is essential for sustainable peace in South Asia.

The Foreign Minister has drawn attention to the measures taken by India on August 5, 2019 to consolidate its position in Kashmir, followed by additional steps to strengthen its hold, it said.

Qureshi also asked the UNSC to fulfil its obligation to ensure the implementation of its resolutions guaranteeing the exercise of Kashmiris' right to self-determination, the FO said.

India has asserted that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and shall forever" remain an integral part of India.

New Delhi has also previously told Islamabad that issues related to Jammu and Kashmir are its internal matter and the country is capable of solving its own problems.

India has told Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

India has said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility.

The latest letter from the Foreign Minister is in continuation of Pakistan's regular communications since August 2019 to keep the UN fully apprised about the situation in Kashmir, and remind the Security Council of its responsibility to secure a peaceful and just settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with its resolutions, according to the FO.

