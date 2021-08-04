STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan criticises India for refusing permission to five foreign journalists to visit PoK

Indian authorities declined Pakistan's request to allow the five journalists to travel to Islamabad through Wagah as the border crossing is virtually closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 04th August 2021 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab police personnel send back to tourist visiting 'Beating The Retreat' ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border due to the coronavirus lockdown

The Wagah border crossing point was initially closed for few weeks in March last year and subsequently, the restriction was extended. (File Photo| IANS)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday criticised India for refusing permission to five India-based foreign journalists to visit Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to attend a session of its legislative assembly.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf in separate tweets alleged that free speech and independent journalism was shrinking in India.

Indian authorities declined Pakistan's request to allow the five journalists to travel to Islamabad through Wagah as the border crossing is virtually closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to people familiar with the development.

The Wagah border crossing point was initially closed for few weeks in March last year and subsequently, the restriction was extended.

It is now closed for all other categories of travellers except diplomats and some others.

Qureshi said the denial of permission by India to five international journalists to travel to Pakistan is "another damning indication of shrinking space for free speech and independent journalism under a dictatorial regime."

Information Minister Chaudhry in his tweet said that the journalists were to attend a session of PoK assembly on August 5.

"These are actions of an insecure government that has much to hide and doesn't want the world to see the reality" of Kashmir, Yusuf said.

Protests have been planned in Kashmir and Pakistan on the second anniversary of August 5 when India revoked the special status of its Kashmir in 2019.

India has maintained that the issue related to Article 370 of the Indian Constitution was entirely an internal matter of the country.

The newly elected Legislative Assembly has also planned a session on the occasion and the journalists were to witness the proceedings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan-occupied Kashmir Shah Mehmood Qureshi
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp