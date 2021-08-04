STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pegasus row: Top Israeli defence committee to convene 'closed' session on use of offensive cyberarms

The Pegasus Project is a consortium of media outlets that reported the NSO's Pegasus spyware was linked to hacks and potential surveillance.

Published: 04th August 2021 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Reports about the use of Pegasus in France emerged this week.

India categorically rejected allegations linked to the Pegasus snooping row. (Representational image)

By Associated Press

JERUSALEM: Israel's top defence committee will convene a special session on the use of "offensive cyberarms" in the wake of international backlash over the alleged misuse of NSO Group's Pegasus software and further revelations that other Israeli firms may have also supplied similar spyware solutions to other countries, according to a media report.

The Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee will convene a closed session to discuss not just NSO and the string of revelations about its spyware's potential targets exposed as part of the Project Pegasus, but also other Israeli offensive firms that have made headlines in recent months, daily Haaretz reported on Tuesday.

The Pegasus Project is a consortium of media outlets that reported the NSO's Pegasus spyware was linked to hacks and potential surveillance.

Firms like Candiru and Quadream have also sold their spyware solutions to non-democratic regimes, the report said.

"The session of the influential Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee is apparently not listed on their official agenda and it will be sealed off from the public and its minutes kept off the record because the session will be held by a sub-committee dedicated to “intelligence issues and other special issues,” the daily reported.

The meeting is reportedly set for August 9, though the committee chair, lawmaker Ram Ben Barak, has denied it.

"Check your sources," his office told Haaretz when asked for a response about the planned discussion.

The subcommittee dedicated to intelligence is a small forum comprising only four lawmakers - Ben Barak, who in the past was the deputy head of the Mossad, Eli Avidar, who served in the agents' department within Israel's military intelligence, Eitan Ginzburg and Zvi Hauser.

It is still unclear as to who will represent the defence establishment and what security bodies will be present, the report said.

The alleged use of the Pegasus software to spy on journalists, human rights defenders, politicians and others in a number of countries, including India, triggered concerns over issues relating to privacy.

With new information on the scandal pouring in, it was reported on Monday that the phone of a prominent British human rights lawyer and close associate of Princess Latifa of Dubai was infected by NSO's Pegasus software.

An Amnesty International forensic analysis also revealed a day before yesterday that an additional British phone belonging to a Muslim activist was also actually targeted, along with the phones of three others - journalists from Hungary and Turkey and a legal official in India.

Le Monde reported that a French intelligence service confirmed that three phones belonging to journalists in the country were also targeted and showed signs of either the Pegasus software or attempts to have it installed, further straining tensions with France.

Paris has protested strongly, with President Emmanuel Macron himself reportedly calling Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett after news came out that his phone was targeted by Pegasus spyware.

Israeli Defence Minister, Benny Gantz, visited Paris last week on Wednesday and assured his French counterpart, Florence Parly, that Jerusalem is taking the issue "seriously".

Jerusalem has established a committee to review the allegations of misuse of the NSO group's surveillance software and hinted at a possible "review of the whole matter of giving licences" after the matter came to light.

A report in France earlier this week said that the French government has asked Israel to ban the use of the Pegasus spyware in France, Haaretz said.

A source close to NSO reportedly told the Washington Post that as of six months ago NSO blocked the spyware being deployed on UK phone numbers.

At the beginning of last week, the firm said the leaked list was part of an "international conspiracy".

"The report by Forbidden Stories is full of wrong assumptions and uncorroborated theories that raise serious doubts about the reliability and interests of the sources. It seems like the 'unidentified sources' have supplied information that has no factual basis and is far from reality," the company said in the statement.

"The numbers in the list are not related to NSO Group, and they never were -- stating that they are, is fabricated information. It is not a list of targets or potential targets of NSO's customers, and your repeated reliance on this list and association of the people on this list as potential surveillance targets is false and misleading," the statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pegasus Spyware
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp