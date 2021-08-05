Indian student's mortal remains to be flown home from China next week

By PTI

BEIJING: The mortal remains of 20-year-old Indian student Aman Nagsen, who was killed by a foreign student in the northeastern Chinese city of Tianjin late last month, is expected to be flown back home next week as the requisite formalities have been completed, officials here said on Thursday.

Nagsen, who hailed from Bihar's Gaya, was a student of Business Administration in the Tianjin Foreign Studies University.

He was found dead on July 29.

An Indian embassy official, who went to Tianjin -- about 100 kms from here -- to meet the security officials handling the case, has returned after interacting with them.

The death certificate and other requisite documents have been issued to a commercial agency that is tasked to transport the body.

The agency is now making arrangements to send the mortal remains to India through a third country as currently there are no direct flights between the two countries.

China has also tightened travel restrictions in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the past few days.

On Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that his death was a homicide and a foreigner has been arrested in connection with the murder.

Neither the suspect's nationality, not the motive behind the murder has been disclosed.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the initial investigation by the local police has found it to be a case of homicide and the suspect is another foreign student of the university.

“Compulsory measures have been taken on the suspect and the case is still under further investigation,” it said in a statement.

Nagsen was one of the few Indian students who remained in China through the coronavirus pandemic while most of the 23,000-odd Indian students who left for home were stuck in India, unable to return due to Beijing's reluctance to lift visa restrictions.