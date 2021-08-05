STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Iran swears in new hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi amid regional tension

The former judiciary chief known for his distrust of the West takes the reins at a tense time.

Published: 05th August 2021 11:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

President Ebrahim Raisi, center, waves to journalists as he is surrounded by group of lawmakers after taking his oath as president at the parliament in Tehran, Iran. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TEHRAN: The protégé of Iran's supreme leader, Ebrahim Raisi, was sworn in as the country's new president during a ceremony in parliament on Thursday, an inauguration that completes hard-liners' dominance of all branches of government in the Islamic Republic.

Iran's indirect talks with the US to salvage Tehran's landmark 2015 nuclear deal have stalled, as Washington maintains crippling sanctions on the country and regional hostilities simmer.

"The sanctions must be lifted," Raisi said during his half-hour inauguration speech.

"We will support any diplomatic plan that supports this goal."

Wearing the traditional black turban that identifies him in the Shiite tradition as a direct descendant of Islam's Prophet Muhammad, Raisi recited the oath of office with his right hand on the Quran.

In his address, Raisi stressed his embrace of diplomacy to lift US sanctions and mend rifts with neighbors, a subtle reference to Sunni rival Saudi Arabia.

But he also signaled that Iran seek to expand its power as a counterbalance to foes across the region.

"Wherever there is oppression and crime in the world, in the heart of Europe, in the US, Africa, Yemen, Syria, Palestine," he said, his voice rising with emotion.

"The message of the election was resistance against arrogant powers."

Raisi, who won a landslide victory in an election that saw the lowest voter turnout in the nation's history, faces a mountain of problems.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the endorsement ceremony for Raisi on Tuesday advised him to "empower the country's poor people and improve the national currency" during his presidency.

Amid ongoing sanctions, Iran is grappling with runaway inflation, diminishing revenues, rolling blackouts and water shortages that have sparked scattered protests.

Barred from selling its oil abroad, Iran has seen its economy crumble and its currency crash, hitting ordinary citizens hardest.

The decision of former President Donald Trump to withdraw from Iran's nuclear deal in 2018 has led Tehran, over time, to abandon every limitation on nuclear enrichment.

The country now enriches a small amount of uranium up to 63 per cent, a short step from weapons-grade levels, compared to 3.67per cent under the deal.

It also spins far-more advanced centrifuges and more of them than allowed under the accord, worrying nuclear nonproliferation experts, though Tehran insists its program is peaceful.

Raisi, 60, a conservative cleric long cultivated by the supreme leader, has promised to end US sanctions on Iran.

But he also has struck a hard-line stance, ruling out negotiations aimed at limiting Iranian missile development and support for regional militias — something the Biden administration wants to address.

The official proceedings in Tehran come just a week after a drone crashed into an oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire off the coast of Oman, killing two crew members.

The US, Israel and the United Kingdom blamed Iran for the raid and vowed a collective response, with Israel's defense minister on Thursday even warning the country is ready to strike Iran.

Although Tehran denied involvement, the assault escalates a yearslong shadow war targeting commercial shipping in the Mideast and threatens to complicate efforts to revive the nuclear deal.

Thursday's inauguration ceremony, scaled back because of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the country, still drew leaders and dignitaries from around the world.

The presidents of Iraq and Afghanistan flew in for the occasion, along with Enrique Mora, the European Union official who has coordinated the recent nuclear negotiations in Vienna.

Senior officials from Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Venezuela and South Korea also attended.

Comments

