STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Under India's Presidency, UNSC will meet on August 6 to discuss situation in Afghanistan

The fighting between the Taliban and Afghanistan's government forces has intensified over the past few months as US and NATO troops complete their pullout from the war-torn country.

Published: 05th August 2021 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Afghan security personnel patrol a deserted street during fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces, in Lashkar Gah in southern Afghanistan

Afghan security personnel patrol a deserted street during fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces, in Lashkar Gah in southern Afghanistan. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council, under the Presidency of India, will meet on Friday to discuss the worsening security situation in Afghanistan.

The decision to hold the open UNSC briefing on Afghanistan comes just a day after Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar "to discuss convening an emergency UN Security Council Session” on Afghanistan.

“UN #SecurityCouncil will meet on Friday, 6th August, under Indian Presidency to discuss and take stock of the situation in #Afghanistan," India’s Permanent Representative to UN and Security Council President for the month of August Ambassador T S Tirumurti tweeted late on Wednesday.

Atmar said the UN and the international community must play a greater role to stop the unfolding tragedy in Afghanistan due to Taliban violence and atrocities.

INTERVIEW: Will certainly seek Indian military support when situation calls for it, says Afghan envoy

“Appreciate the lead role of as current UNSC President,” Atmar had tweeted.

The fighting between the Taliban and Afghanistan's government forces has intensified over the past few months as US and NATO troops complete their pullout from the war-torn country.

A meeting on Afghanistan had not been scheduled during the month as per the Council’s Programme of Work for the month adopted on Monday.

Briefing reporters at the UN Headquarters, Tirumurti had said he expects that “probably the Security Council will be looking at this aspect sooner rather than later” on Afghanistan in response to a question on the situation in Afghanistan and what the Security Council can do to prevent further escalation in the war-torn country.

It is significant that the open briefing on Afghanistan comes within the first week of India’s Presidency of the Council, highlighting the urgency of the current situation in Afghanistan.

Tirumurti had said that the situation in Afghanistan is of deep concern to all members of the Security Council and "we have seen that in recent days, the violence is only increasing.”

As far as India is concerned, he had said New Delhi has mentioned very clearly that “we want to see an independent, peaceful, democratic and a stable Afghanistan. India has supported every opportunity that can bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan.”

“We are convinced that…we should address the question of violence and the targeted attacks and these are very serious concerns and all violence must come to an end. Ties with international terrorism should also be cut. We cannot have terrorist camps once again moving back into Afghanistan. And this will have a direct impact on India,” Tirumurti had said.

He had underlined that it is also “important for us to protect the gains which we have had in the last nearly 20 years,” adding that aspirations of the Afghan women, youth and minorities must be respected.

On Tuesday, the powerful 15-nation Security Council had condemned in the “strongest terms" last week’s “deplorable” attack against the United Nations compound in Herat, Afghanistan and expressed “deep concern” over the high levels of violence in the war-torn country following the Taliban’s military offensive.

The Council also declared that it does “not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate.”

"The members of the Security Council called on both the Islamic Republic and the Taliban to engage meaningfully in an inclusive, Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process in order to make urgent progress towards a political settlement and a ceasefire,” the strongly-worded UNSC Press Statement had said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghanistan security situation in Afghanistan UN Security Council presidency of india
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp