STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif's application for visa extension in UK rejected: Media reports

Nawaz Sharif's spokesperson Mohammad Zubair said the party would 'exhaust' all judicial options to keep Sharif's treatment in the UK uninterrupted.

Published: 06th August 2021 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Ailing former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD/LONDON: Former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif's application for visa extension has been turned down by the UK Home Office with the right to appeal, according to media reports on Friday.

Sharif, 71, convicted in two corruption cases in Pakistan, has been living in London, UK, since November 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for medical treatment.

"The UK Home Office has excused itself from further extending Muhammad Nawaz Sharif's visa," Dawn News quoted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb as saying.

Aurangzeb said the Home Office decision could be appealed against and that till such time the PML-N supremo will continue to live in the UK.

The former three-time prime minister's son, Hussain Nawaz Sharif confirmed to Geo News that the Home Office's decision has been appealed against at the Immigration Tribunal, UK.

A foreign citizen cannot stay in the UK for more than six months at a time, pending visa extension.

It is believed Sharif was applying and receiving these extensions till now.

It is unclear when Sharif's current UK visa will be valid till, the report said.

While the UK Home Office directive is a blow to the politically powerful Sharif family, legal experts believe he has a strong case to remain in the UK, citing his health condition -- a view which has been clearly stated by the PML-N leadership.

Sharif's spokesperson Mohammad Zubair said the party would "exhaust" all judicial options to keep Sharif's treatment in the UK uninterrupted.

Speaking to Geo News, UK-based immigration lawyer Hateem Ali said: "If the previous visit visa extensions were on the basis of medical grounds (which seems to be the case here) then typically you can keep extending for a total of 18 months. In this particular case it would appear that the Home Office was no longer willing to keep extending on that basis."

He said the entire process could be appealed against which could take over 12 months to determine.

"So although Mr Nawaz Sharif has been refused it is not necessarily the end of the process," he was quoted in the report.

Similarly, legal experts say the pandemic has caused a huge backlog of cases at the immigration tribunal and that Sharif's case may take a year or more to get a verdict.

Till such time, he is expected to stay in the UK.

Sharif, convicted in two corruption cases -- Avenfield properties and Al-Azizia Steel Mills -- was declared a proclaimed offender in December 2019 by the Islamabad High Court after he failed to appear before it with regard to other cases against him.

An accountability court in Pakistan in 2018 had sentenced Sharif to 10 years in prison for owning assets beyond his known sources of income and one year for not cooperating with in the investigation of the Avenfield case.

In the same year, he was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case, where illegal investments were detected.

All sentences were to run concurrently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nawaz Sharif UK Home Office
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp